On Hiroshima Day, UN chief warns humanity ‘playing with loaded gun’
A new arms race is picking up, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Saturday in Hiroshima as the world remembers the horrors of the first atomic bomb attack on the 77th anniversary. "Tens of thousands of people were killed in this city in the blink of an eye. Women, children and men were incinerated in a hellish fire," he said in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we’ve learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945”, the UN chief underlined. He also mentioned the Ukraine war, which started on February 24.
“…Crises with grave nuclear undertones are spreading fast — from the Middle East to the Korean peninsula, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine… Humanity is playing with a loaded gun”, he cautioned.
The world has been on the edge ever since the Ukraine war star amid fears of Russia president Vladimir Putin resorting to the use of nuclear weapons. The war is in its seventh month yet there have been no signs of ceasefire.
In a reminder to the world, the UN chief further said: “We must keep the horrors of Hiroshima in view at all times, recognizing there is only one solution to the nuclear threat: not to have nuclear weapons at all.”
The August 6 1945 horror - during World War 11 killed more than 140,000 people in Hiroshima.
The UN chief's remarks come at a time when tensions are brewing between the US and China over US speaker Nancy Pelosy's visit to Taiwan.
-
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait are believed to be simulating an attack on its main island, reported AFP. China's aggressive posturing against the neighbouring island comes in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan trip which left Beijing fuming.
-
Colombo asks Beijing to defer visit of spy ship at Hambantota
The Sri Lankan government has asked the Chinese government to defer the visit of its space-satellite tracker ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port “until further consultations” are made between the two governments. The survey vessel departed from Jiangyin, China on July 13 and is currently sailing close to Taiwan where China is conducting live-fire drills as an aggressive posture against Taipei for allowing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the self-ruled island.
-
North Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which had prompted China to launch military exercises including missile strike training in waters near the self-governed island.
-
Top French scientist tweets apology for ‘scientific joke’: ‘Star or sausage?’
France's love for food is well-known. But sharing a photo of a Spanish delicacy - and then calling it a star - brought a top scientist under fire this week, Research Director, finally promptEtienne Klein, The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission or CEA him to apologise to his 92.5 K followers on Twitter. The photo that Klein shared was not that of a star. It was a slice of chorizo, Spanish sausage relished for its bold flavours. The 'joke', however, was not relished so much.
-
Digital World seeks delay on merger with Trump's social media amid probes
Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger. The termination date to complete the merger is Sept. 8, 2022. The announcement comes amid probes by US regulators over the proposed merger.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics