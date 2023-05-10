On Imran Khan's arrest, US says ‘no position on one political candidate’

Hours after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday, the US said it is aware of what unfolded in Islamabad but it does not have a position on a political candidate or a party. Earlier, in a joint press conference, the US and the UK called for adherence to the 'rule of law' in Pakistan. "We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to," UK foreign secretary James Cleverly said.

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday and was denied bail by the high court.

Imran Khan was arrested at around 2.15pm in the Al-Qadir Trust case after he reached the Islamabad high court to attend the hearings.

Here's what happened after Imran Khan was arrested:

1. PTI workers and Imran Khan supporters protested all across the country following the arrest. They stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commanders' residence in Lahore.

2. Similar protests will be taken out on Wednesday amid calls for the mobilisation of PTI supporters in and outside Pakistan.

3. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has instructed the party leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8am on Wednesday.

4. Imran Khan spent the night in jail as Islamabad high court declared the arrest of Imran Khan legal without granting bail. The high court decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court today.

5. In the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been accused of receiving billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of ₹50 billion.

6. Amid violent protests, internet services were suspended in the country. Amnesty International appealed to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to restore the services.

7. Pakistan's former cricket captain Wasim Akram supported Imran Khan. "You are one man, but you have the strength of millions. Stay strong skipper," Akram tweeted. Indian politician (Rajya Sabha MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi called the situation in Pakistan 'disaster'. "What a wasted country Pakistan has turned out to be. Disaster in our neighbourhood," Chaturvedi wrote.

8. PTI supporters claimed that Imran Khan was tortured when he was being taken into custody. He was abducted, whisked away and was hit in the head, PTi supporters claimed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.