On Independence Day, these US buildings will be lit in colours of Indian flag

Three buildings in the US, including the One World Trade Center, will be illuminated in the colours of India's national flag on Sunday, August 15, to commemorate the 75th Independence Day. The lights would be turned on at sunset on August 15 New York City time on One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park and One Five One until 2am.

The South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) in collaboration with The Durst Organisation will light up the One World Trade Center’s 408 feet tall and 758-tonne spire as well as its podium in hues of the Indian tricolour on India's Independence Day 2021. The One World Trade Center is the tallest building in America that stands on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“This initiative commemorates the world’s largest democracy - India entering its 75th year of Independence,” South Asian Engagement Foundation said in a press release.

The founding trustee of the foundation, Rahul Walia, described the event as a “historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India." "We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium,” Walia said in the release.

SAEF urged people to visit the podium and said they can also view the lighting virtually at www.spireworks.live and http://saef-us.org/tricolornyc/ or countdown to the event at https://tinyurl.com/spireworks.

Mark Domino of The Durst Organisation said in the release that his company is proud to partner with the South Asian Engagement Foundation as it celebrates India entering its 75th year of Independence.

Traditionally, the Empire State Building in New York is lit every year in the colours of the tricolour on the occasion of India's independence day.

Separately, the Federation of Indian Association (FIA) has said it will hoist the biggest tricolour at the iconic Times Square in New York on August 15 FIA, which represents the Indian diaspora in the US, has said the 6 feet by 10 feet tricolour placed on a 25 feet pole will be unfurled by Randhir Jaiswal, the consul general of India in New York.