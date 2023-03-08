On Kyiv visit, UN chief slams 'shocking' video of Ukrainian soldier's killing

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called "shocking" a viral video that apparently showed a detained Ukrainian soldier being shot dead after speaking a pro-Ukraine slogan.

"The recent shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being summarily killed is yet another tragic reminder that the laws of war must be strictly respected," Guterres said during a visit to Kyiv.

