On Kyiv visit, UN chief slams 'shocking' video of Ukrainian soldier's killing

Published on Mar 08, 2023 07:25 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "The recent shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being summarily killed is yet another tragic reminder that the laws of war must be strictly respected," Guterres said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres.(AFP)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called "shocking" a viral video that apparently showed a detained Ukrainian soldier being shot dead after speaking a pro-Ukraine slogan.

"The recent shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being summarily killed is yet another tragic reminder that the laws of war must be strictly respected," Guterres said during a visit to Kyiv.

