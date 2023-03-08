On Kyiv visit, UN chief slams 'shocking' video of Ukrainian soldier's killing
Russia-Ukraine War: "The recent shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being summarily killed is yet another tragic reminder that the laws of war must be strictly respected," Guterres said.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called "shocking" a viral video that apparently showed a detained Ukrainian soldier being shot dead after speaking a pro-Ukraine slogan.
"The recent shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being summarily killed is yet another tragic reminder that the laws of war must be strictly respected," Guterres said during a visit to Kyiv.
