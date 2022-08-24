On Ukraine I-day, Boris Johnson pays his last visit as UK PM to Kyiv; pledges support

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday as the country marked its 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. During the visit, the outgoing Prime Minister also promised another package of military support to Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, which has now entered its sixth month. He also affirmed the UK's support for Kyiv and said he believed the country would win the war.

The package worth 54 million pound ($63.5 million) will include 2,000 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson, who has less than two weeks left as Prime Minister, said on Twitter. Johnson also said the West must "stay the course" on Ukraine despite rising living costs, driven by the war.

This was Johnson's third and last visit to Kyiv as the Prime Minister since the war began and before his formal exit from 10 Downing Street early next month to make way for a new British Prime Minister.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are the frontrunners for the next UK PM post and both have pledged to continue Britain's support for Ukraine. The result of the leadership contest will be announced on September 5.

(With inputs from agencies)

