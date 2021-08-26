'One this is clear...': US Senator comments on Taliban role after Kabul airport blast

Amid assurances from the Taliban to not harm US personnel, the chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee said the insurgents can not be trusted with the security of Americans. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, called on the US government to secure the Kabul airport and evacuate as many Americans and vulnerable Afghans as possible after two suicide attacks were reported in Afghanistan’s national capital Thursday evening.

“As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security,” Menendez said in a statement.

Condemning the explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Senator said a full-fledged humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan.

“I strongly & forcefully condemn today’s explosions outside of the Kabul airport targeting US citizens, personnel, & vulnerable Afghans trying to flee Afghanistan,” Menendez added.

Reports suggest that US President Joe Biden is monitoring the latest developments from the White House situation room. While Biden had acknowledged the threat from Islamic State as US troops were conducting evacuation operations, he didn’t directly blame the Taliban for the heightened security concerns.

The Pentagon has confirmed that "a number of US service members" were killed in the attack.

“We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim of this heinous attack. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have condemned the suspected suicide bombing and gunfires outside the Kabul airport that left many killed, including several US Marines.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport," a statement released by the Taliban spokesperson on Twitter said, adding that the explosion took place in an area “where US forces are responsible for security."