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Only commercial ships can cross Hormuz with 'fees of Iranian people', top Tehran official says

Iran implied that it calls the shots on Hormuz operations and not the US.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 11:09 am IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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As the Strait of Hormuz reopens after weeks of stalemate, Iran warned the US against any military move, and said that only commercial ships will be allowed to pass through the key oil-transport waterway. This was yet another implication that it is Iran that calls the shots on Hormuz operations, and not the US. Track latest news on Iran US conflict

Iranian women brandish their rifles as they take part in a rally dubbed 'Sacrificed Girls' to pay tribute to women killed during the Middle East war in Tehran on April 17, 2026.(AFP)

“The time has come to obey the new maritime system of the Strait of Hormuz. This system is determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran, not virtual posts,” Ibrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security Commission, was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim News agency.

Also read: US-Iran talks may see short-term truce first, full peace deal in 60 days: Report

Azizi also said the commercial ships will be allowed to pass “with permission from the headquarters of the armed forces, especially the navy, through certain routes and after paying the fees of the Iranian people”.

There have been reports over the past two weeks that Iran has been charging some ships $2 million to cross the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

‘Great and brilliant day for world’

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New Delhi has taken a consistent stand calling for free and safe navigation through the waterway, which remained a sticking point in US-Iran talks that failed in Pakistan and are now set for a second round.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, had told state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) last week that “collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran’s strength".

The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea, has become a critical maritime chokepoint for ships carrying oil, gas, and other commodities, ever since Tehran was attacked by the US and Israel on February 28. It usually carries a fifth of all the world's global oil supplies from the oil-rich region around the Persian Gulf.

 
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