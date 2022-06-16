Over 1,000 Chinese nationals in Islamabad to inform cops about their movement: Report
Over 1,000 Chinese nationals in Islamabad will be asked to inform police prior to their movement to ensure their safety, according to a media report on Monday, amidst increasing attacks targeting Chinese citizens in Pakistan.
The decision was taken during a meeting held to review the performance of the recently-established District Foreign Security Cell by Islamabad Police for the security of foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, the Dawn newspaper reported.
It quoted Islamabad police officials as saying that a survey report involving details about Chinese nationals living in Islamabad was shared during the meeting.
Over 1,000 Chinese nationals in the federal capital are attached with over three dozen projects, companies and businesses, the officials said, adding that the Chinese attached with the multi-million dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project were provided security cover by security forces and paramilitary troops.
It was decided in the meeting that either SHOs of police stations, security division or patrolling unit would provide security cover to over 1,000 Chinese nationals during their movement, the officials said, adding that the SHOs were also tasked with collecting their details.
SHOs will ensure deployment of patrolling staff around the residences of Chinese nationals and would check and verify details of the security guards.
CCTV cameras would be installed around the residences of the Chinese nationals as well as on the roads leading to their houses, the officials said.
The official added that DIG Operations was asked to visit the residential areas where the Chinese were living and prepare a security audit report to plug loopholes in the security.
A desk is also being established at Safe City and Police Facilitation, they added.
The meeting comes in the wake of increasing attacks targeting Chinese nationals in the country.
An attack by a burqa-clad woman suicide bomber from the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) on the shuttle van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi in Pakistan left three Chinese teachers dead on April 26.
Claiming the attack, the separatist BLA said it opposed Chinese investment in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province, saying locals did not benefit from it.
The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals on a number of occasions, as has the Pakistani Taliban.
China is heavily involved in large infrastructure projects across Pakistan, including in the Balochistan province.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Expert shares yoga asanas to perform while binge watching your favourite series
In the video, Anshuka can be seen sitting on a couch on her living room. Then she can be seen performing a range of asanas - Malasana, Ardha Matsyendra, Bhadrasana, Gomukhasana, Ardha Chandrasana – all the while being on her couch. Take a look at her video here.
-
'I want him to focus more on his batting than his position'
In the ongoing five-match series against South Africa, the Indian batters have had an inconsistent outing. Barring Ishan Kishan, who has scored two half-centuries in three games so far, the other batters – especially in the middle-order – have failed to deliver as consistently in the middle order. One of them is captain Rishabh Pant, who has scores of 29, 5, and 6 across three games so far. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter came at no.4 in all the matches, but has so far failed to step up for the team in the series.
-
'I can't bowl fast as Umran Malik': Harshal Patel not 'worried about pace’
Harshal Patel kicked-off the ongoing T20I series against South Africa on a slow note, conceding 43 runs and managing one wicket in the four-over quota. He, however, bounced back strong in the following encounter in Cuttack, where he gave 17 runs in three overs and picked the wicket of Henrich Klaasen.
-
Ms Marvel actor Zenobia Shroff reacts to Western press repeatedly misnaming her
Ms Marvel actor Zenobia Shroff has reacted to international publications getting her name wrong repeatedly, saying it shows laziness on their part and wondering why it doesn't happen with white actors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics