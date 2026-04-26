Kathmandu, At least 1,200 temporary and permanent structures built illegally in two of Nepal's prime districts along the banks of Bagmati and Manahara rivers were demolished during a massive demolition drive amid tight security arrangements, officials said Sunday. Over 1,200 illegal riverbank structures demolished for beautification in Nepal capital

Nepal's federal government in coordination with Kathmandu Metropolitan City administration carried out the demolition drive in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur districts during the two-day demolition drive for beautification and environment protection.

"We have so far demolished 1,272 structures from four places Thapathali, Gairigaun, Sinamangal and Mahara areas of the two districts on Saturday and Sunday," said Nepal Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafley.

Around 380 additional structures have been identified in Manahara and Gairegaun to be demolished on Monday and Tuesday, he said.

Thousands of security personnel from Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police Force were deployed while bulldozing the huts and shelters belonging to landless squatters in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur districts.

The government has arranged holding centres for the landless people in Kirtipur and Dasharath Stadium where they can have temporary accommodation, food, drinking water and health checkup facilities, police said.

The landless settlers are asked to register their names for their relocation.

The real landless settlers will be first identified after collecting their details and alternative arrangements will be made for those who are deprived of any land or shelter within the country, the officials added.

The removal of the illegal structures is part of the government's plan for the beautification of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and restoration of the banks of the Bagmati River.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah 'Balen' had made unsuccessful efforts to remove these illegal structures in Thapathali along the bank of the Bagmati River when he was Kathmandu mayor a couple of years ago. However, the move could not succeed as the then K P Sharma Oli-led government did not cooperate with him.

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