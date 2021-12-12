Over 200,000 people left without electricity in Canada's Ontario. What power company said

Thousands of people in Canada’s Ontario are facing power outages due to high-speed wind sweeping through parts of the province, the local power company said on Saturday (local time). Hydro One said that crews were responding to outages affecting over 200,000 consumers as strong winds gusting up to 90 or 100 kilometres per hour have caused broken poles and fallen trees on lines.

"Over 200,000 customers are without power as the #ONstorm continues. We expect customers in the hardest-hit areas of south, central & eastern ON to be without power overnight. As soon as it's safe, more crews will be on their way to help. We appreciate everyone's patience," Hydro One tweeted.

The government’s weather agency, Environment Canada, has issued a warning for the Canadian province, sayi a cold front will sweep through southern Ontario Saturday afternoon and evening bringing strong winds gusting to 100 kmph. It warned the residents to be prepared for possible outages and potential damages in their neighbourhood.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the statement read.

The power company said that outages and damage are significant, and it expects customers in the hardest-hit areas to be without power overnight.

“While crews continue to restore power and respond to any emergencies, we anticipate more outages will occur until winds subside and expect customers in the hardest hit areas to be without power overnight,” Hydro One said in an alert on its website.

