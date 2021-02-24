Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
Customs authorities in Hamburg and Antwerp have seized a record haul of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine destined for the Netherlands in two raids this month, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly 600 million euros ($730 million), the prosecutors said, making it the biggest catch of cocaine headed for the Netherlands ever.
Prosecutors said a 28-year old Dutchman had been arrested on Wednesday who was registered as the recipient of the containers in which the drugs were found.
In Hamburg, Germany, 16.17 tonnes of cocaine were found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler which had arrived on a container ship from Paraguay.
In the Belgian port of Antwerp around 7.2 tonnes of the drugs was found hidden in a container filled with wood blocks which had been shipped from Panama.
On Tuesday, Dutch customs officers announced the largest heroin haul ever found in one bust in the Netherlands - more than 1,500 kg of heroin discovered in the port of Rotterdam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden's committee vote delayed as doubts about confirmation mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
- The mode of transmission has not been established yet, which means there are no primary prevention measures for the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Carlos Ghosn escape trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 15% of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Germany has been used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong G20 action to reverse 'dangerous divergence' in global economy: IMF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai court ousts 3 cabinet members found guilty of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe Covid-19: FDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox