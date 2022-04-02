Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky

Over 3,000 people have been led to safety from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said Saturday.

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late Friday, an AFP reporter saw around 30 evacuation buses pull into the city of Zaporizhzhia, some of them carrying people who had escaped to Mariupol on their own and then were taken by bus to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

It was no immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to the same people.