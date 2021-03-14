Over 400 test positive at Tesla plant in California after reopening: Report
More than 400 workers at a Tesla plant in California tested positive for the coronavirus between May and December, according to public health data released by a transparency website.
According to The New York Times, The data provides the "first glimpse" into Covid-19 cases at Tesla, whose chief executive officer, Elon Musk, downplayed the severity of the pandemic and reopened the plant in May, in defiance of guidelines issued by local public health officials.
"Automakers across the country halted production and closed plants for two months last year from mid-March until mid-May. After resuming production, other automakers publicly announced when workers had tested positive for the virus and halted production to prevent further infection among employees and to disinfect work areas," NYT reported.
The data obtained by the website PlainSite showed that 440 cases were reported at the Tesla plant, which employs some 10,000 people. The number of cases rose to 125 in December from fewer than 11 in May.
A year ago, after officials in California ordered manufacturing plants to close, Musk suggested on Twitter that the measure was unnecessary and that cases in the United States would be "close to zero."
He also called virus restrictions "fascist," threatened to move Tesla out of California, and then reopened the plant a week before health officials said it was safe to do so. More recently, Musk has questioned on Twitter the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain must boost its cyber-attack capacity, says PM Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'When I die...': For Joe Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca’s EU Covid-19 vaccine disaster deepens on clots, nationalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 400 test positive at Tesla plant in California after reopening: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protests: At least 12 killed as police open fire on sit-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm strikes, warning issued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hope some time this year': Australia working on travel bubble with Singapore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police, protesters clash as hundreds gather for slain Sarah Everard in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden, Modi, Morrison and Suga pen joint Op-Ed, say Quad offers ‘spark of hope'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN expert panel seeks release of Agusta case accused Christian Michel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken refers to Taiwan as 'country'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leader of Myanmar 'shadow' civilian government vows resistance to junta rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This US state may lift yoga ban in schools. Just don’t say ‘namaste’
- The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, would authorise local boards of education to offer yoga to students in grades K-12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox