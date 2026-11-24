More than 47,000 women and girls, or around five per hour, were killed by relatives around the world in 2025, a figure broadly unchanged from previous years, according to a UN report published Tuesday.

Of the 78,000 women and girls who were victims of intentional homicide last year, around 60 per cent were killed by an intimate partner or family member. (Pexels/ Representational) more less

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The number of women and girls killed by an intimate partner or a family member has fluctuated between 45,000 and 51,000 over the past several years, according to estimates by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

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Of the 78,000 women and girls who were victims of intentional homicide last year, around 60 per cent were killed by an intimate partner or family member, the report said ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The estimated 47,000 victims represent 129 women and girls killed every day. The figure was calculated using an analysis of statistics from 122 countries and territories.

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{{^usCountry}} While women accounted for 19 percent of homicide victims worldwide in 2025, 60 percent of them were killed in the private sphere. By contrast, 11 percent of male homicide victims were killed in such circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While women accounted for 19 percent of homicide victims worldwide in 2025, 60 percent of them were killed in the private sphere. By contrast, 11 percent of male homicide victims were killed in such circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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The UN stressed the "urgency of ensuring that the prevention of domestic violence addresses intimate relationships, as well as relationships in wider family structures."

No region was completely safe but Africa once again recorded the highest number of women and girls killed by intimate partners or family members, at 22,100.

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Asia followed with 15,100 victims, ahead of the Americas with 7,400, Europe with 2,100 and Oceania with 300.

The report also noted that while homicide rates have fallen globally, rates of femicide have declined more slowly, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

This suggests, according to the UN, "that these crimes are deeply rooted in social norms and gender stereotypes," adding that it points to barriers in accessing the justice system.

Femicide refers to the gender-related killing of women and girls. Beyond murders committed by intimate partners or family members, the term can also encompass certain killings linked to organized crime, forced labor or human trafficking.

However, data on femicides committed outside the private sphere remain very limited, the report said, making it impossible to measure the scale of the phenomenon at regional or global level.