A decomposed body of an unidentified 30- to 35-year-old woman was recovered in the hills in Manesar’s Kasan village, with officials suspecting that she could be a victim of murder, Gurugram Police said on Tuesday. Police officials said that a team of investigators, along with forensic experts and the scene-of-crime team, reached the spot following the alert and inspected the entire site, collecting evidence. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational) more

The body was spotted after commuters noticed a foul smell emanating from the area and alerted the police control room.

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been identified.

According to the police, a scarf was found tied around her neck, giving rise to suspicion that she was strangled to death, after which her body was dumped at the spot. Investigators said that the body was partially mutilated by stray animals as it was lying there for the last several days.

Police officials said that a team of investigators, along with forensic experts and the scene-of-crime team, reached the spot following the alert and inspected the entire site, collecting evidence.

Gurugram Police public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Turan said no identity documents, mobile phone, bag or any other belongings that could help establish the woman’s identity were found near the body.

“Looking at the condition of the body and the secluded location where it was found, suspicion is strong that she was murdered somewhere else, after which her body was dumped in the hills,” he said.

“Though, prima facie, the suspicion is that she was strangled, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy is carried out,” the officer added.

The PRO said police are checking missing-person complaints registered at nearby police stations and scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to establish the woman’s identity and get clues about those who might have murdered her.

“The body’s photograph has been circulated to all police stations in the district and neighbouring areas for the identification process,” he said.

According to officials, the body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.