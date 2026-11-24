Owning a home is a milestone that represents stability, financial security, and a sense of belonging. The journey towards homeownership can look different for everyone, depending on their profession and income. As a result, housing finance is evolving to accommodate these varied needs and make homeownership more accessible. Affordable home loans are adopting an inclusive approach to eligibility assessment, which may expand access to formal housing finance. more

Affordable home loans are adopting an inclusive approach to eligibility assessment, which may expand access to formal housing finance. One such product is Sambhav Home Loans from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, designed to provide housing finance to applicants with varied income profiles.

Understanding Sambhav Home Loans Sambhav Home Loans from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited are designed to address the financing needs of eligible borrowers with diverse income patterns. As an affordable home loan offering, it supports applicants from the unorganised sector while also catering to eligible salaried individuals whose employment or documentation may differ from standard requirements.

Eligibility for Sambhav Home Loans is evaluated based on applicants’ actual earning capacity rather than relying solely on standard salary documentation.

Features of Sambhav Home Loans One of the aspects of Sambhav Home Loan is its approach to income assessment.

Eligibility is determined by evaluating the overall earning capacity rather than depending solely on regular salary slips or income tax returns. Based on the assessment of the applicant's profile, cash-based earnings and combined family income may also be considered during the evaluation process.

Applicants may also be eligible for benefits under the Interest Subsidy Scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 when applying for Sambhav Home Loans, subject to scheme eligibility and approval.

Sambhav Home Loan supports multiple housing requirements. Borrowers can use the funds to buy ready-to-move-in or under-construction homes, build a house on owned residential land, or purchase land for future construction.

Who is eligible for Sambhav Home Loans? Sambhav Home Loans are designed to support eligible micro-entrepreneurs, small traders, shopkeepers, self-employed professionals, business owners, and individuals earning through cash-based salaries. The product also caters to salaried applicants employed with proprietorships, partnership firms, or other organisations where traditional income documentation may be limited.

Preparing for the Application Applicants generally need to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, including identity and address proof, along with a PAN Card or Form 97. Property-related documents, such as the title deed or allotment letter, are also required.

Depending on whether the applicant is salaried or self-employed, additional income or business-related documents may be requested as part of the assessment process. Preparing these documents in advance can help with the application process.

Homeownership should be accessible to individuals across diverse professions and income backgrounds. As India's workforce continues to evolve, housing finance is also becoming more inclusive by recognising that financial stability is not always reflected through standard documentation alone.

Sambhav Home Loans from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is designed to support this approach by enabling eligible borrowers with varied earning patterns through eligibility assessment and financing options.