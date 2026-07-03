40 killed near Pakistan's Balochistan after overcrowded, speeding bus falls into gorge

At least 40 people were killed and eight others injured after an overcrowded passenger bus plunged into a rocky ravine in south-western Pakistan on Friday, officials said.
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The bus was travelling from the provincial capital, Quetta, to the national capital, Islamabad. There were 48 passengers on board, the Associated Press reported.
Pakistan bus accident kills 40
Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said the bus lost control and plunged into a ravine in Dana Sar, a remote area near the border between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
He said the vehicle was carrying not only its own passengers but also travellers from another bus that had broken down, making it overcrowded, the report said. Rind added that rescue teams were working to identify those who died in the crash.
Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions, weak enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe driving practices, especially in mountainous regions. In May, a minibus crashed into a bus parked along a motorway in north western Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring five others.
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Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the bus crash, offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure the injured receive the required medical care.
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Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the bus crash, offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure the injured receive the required medical care.
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In a statement, Balochistan chief minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and instructed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment.
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