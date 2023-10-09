Over 30 Israelis captured by Palestine's Islamic Jihad group; puts out condition for their release
Oct 09, 2023 12:32 AM IST
The captives will not be repatriated 'till all of our prisoners are released', chief of Palestine's group said
Palestine's Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel.
The captives will not be repatriated "till all of our prisoners are released," al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.
