Over 30 Israelis captured by Palestine's Islamic Jihad group; puts out condition for their release

Palestine's Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel. A plume of smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)

The captives will not be repatriated "till all of our prisoners are released," al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON