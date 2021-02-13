Home / World News / Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time
world news

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the Covid-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.

Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a 'vaccine for the world' because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.

AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxford university covid-19 vaccination
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP