Package explodes on American university campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities said another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum and the FBI was assisting with the investigation.
The parcel that blew up was one of two that were reported to police early in the evening. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts, which is on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus.
NBC Boston reported that the package that exploded went off as it was being opened near the university's Holmes Hall, which is home to the university's creative writing program. It said the FBI was assisting the investigation.
Authorities declined to elaborate, but Northeastern spokesperson Shannon Nargi said in a statement that an unidentified university staff member suffered minor injuries in the explosion.
Police converged on the campus shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.
Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston. WCVB said one of its reporters, Mike Beaudet, was teaching a class there at the time. Beaudet told the station his class was moved outside but that neither he nor his students heard an explosion.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both on the other side of the Charles River separating Boston from Cambridge, said they were increasing patrols on their campuses as a precaution and urging students and faculty to report anything suspicious.
-
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
A second US death was linked to monkeypox on Tuesday as health authorities published a study describing how two previously healthy young men experienced inflammation of the brain and spinal cord as a result of the virus. The latest fatal case involved a severely immunocompromised resident of Los Angeles County who had been hospitalized, the local health department said, without revealing further details about the case.
-
‘Fortunate to share last 24 hours…’, says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne on Tuesday in a statement said that she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her “dearest mother's life”. Often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider, Princess Anne accompanied the Queen's coffin on its journey through Scotland and back to London. Read: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
US concerned over media restrictions in Pakistan, cities gag order on ARY News
The United States voiced alarm Tuesday over restrictions on the media in Pakistan, citing the silencing of a television network supportive of former prime minister Imran Khan. The network is sympathetic to Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April and replaced with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Authorities have also blocked online access to speeches by Khan, who is seeking to make a political comeback.
-
Canada declares Queen Elizabeth II's funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral. Saskatchewan will also not recognize the day as a holiday. However, the British Columbia government said it will follow the federal government's lead. Manitoba will close all non-essential government services and offices for the day, but schools and child-care facilities will be open.
-
Ken Starr, who investigated former US president Bill Clinton, dies aged 76
Ken Starr, who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of president Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died on Tuesday. Starr died in Houston, Texas, of complications from surgery, his family said in a statement. A former judge and conservative legal stalwart, Starr was best known for leading the probe that resulted in Clinton's December 1998 impeachment by the then Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
