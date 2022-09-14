Package with suspicious note explodes on US university campus: 8 points

A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday. A staff member suffered minor injuries, the college said. Another suspicious package was also found near a prominent art museum, Associated Press reported. The FBI was assisting with the investigation of the packages, the report further said.

Here's everything we know about the Northeastern University Package Explosion so far:

The package that blew up was one of two that were reported to police on Tuesday. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts. Local media reports said that the package that exploded went off as it was being opened near the university's Holmes Hall. Northeastern university spokesperson Shannon Nargi said in a statement that an unidentified university staff member suffered minor injuries. Northeastern university asked students who had gathered for an evening class to evacuate the building. Read more: Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history Investigators haven't said how the package arrived at the campus, CNN reported. The package may have contained a rambling note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, CNN further reported The package was delivered to the university's virtual reality center.

