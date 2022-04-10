Pak court to hear plea on preventing Imran Khan, ministers from leaving the country: Report

The Islamabad high court on Monday will hear a petition seeking inclusion of former prime minister Imran Khan and other ministers' names on the exit control list (ECL), a day after the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

According to ARY news, the plea also includes the names of former external affairs minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The exit control list or the ECL is an ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain people from Pakistan. According to the report, the petitioner has also sought an investigation into the Khan's allegations of a US conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. It also urged the court to order a probe into the attempts to damage Pakistan's image by ending ties with the United States under Pakistan's high treason act.

Khan on Sunday lost the no-confidence motion in Pakistan's National Assembly session conducted in the early hours of Sunday. The National Assembly will vote on April 11 now to elect Khan's successor.

Khan lost the vote with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution. Meanwhile, members of the Khan's PTI party were absent except only one Ali Muhammad Khan. The former parliamentary affairs minister sat alone in the National Assembly supporting PTI.

In the wake of the prevailing political turmoil, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has received a directive to stop any government official from travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NoC).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, is all set to become the next Prime Minister.