Home / World News / Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
world news

Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'

The Accountability Court, Lahore, had already issued arrest warrants for Rabia Imran and Ali Imran Yousuf in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case.
PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Shahbaz Sharif, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire the matter 'political victimisation'.(AP Photo)

A Pakistani court on Saturday declared Leader Of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law as 'proclaimed offenders' (POs) in a corruption case.

The Accountability Court, Lahore, had already issued arrest warrants for Rabia Imran and Ali Imran Yousuf in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

Both Rabia and Yousuf are 'absconding' in the United Kingdom, officials said.

The accountability court has sought a record of Rabia and Yousuf's properties in Pakistan on the next hearing.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire the matter 'political victimisation'.

The PML-N chief said the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had implicated the women in his family in fake cases.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after he was arrested in a 700-crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case in September last year.

Shahbaz’s son Suleman Shahbaz is currently in the UK after he was declared 'Proclaimed Offender' in a money laundering case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard: Afghan officials

US officer's trial could reopen intersection where George Floyd died

Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void

Flaws in Microsoft’s email software raises alarms White House, DHS

Shahbaz’s other son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was released from jail last week on bail after spending 20 months in captivity in a money laundering case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahbaz sharif imran khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP