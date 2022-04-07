Pak SC deals a blow to Imran Khan Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9
The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9.The ruling is a big setback to Imran Khan who had alleged that the no-confidence motion as a foreign conspiracy.
The Pakistan Supreme Court summoned the secretary of the Pakistan Election Commission, who arrived with the poll panel's legal team ahead of the verdict on the rejection of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The Election Commission told the supreme court that it would required four months to hold transparent elections, Pakistan media reported.
The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan's advice. The move came after deputy speaker Qasim Suri on April 3 rejected the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, a decision which the chief justice called it erroneous earlier in the day. In the 342-member Assembly, the opposition claims of having the support of 177 members against the majority mark of 172.
This after key PTI allies Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) crossed over to the opposition. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government. He even named a US diplomat Donald Lu, accusing him of being involved in the alleged conspiracy to topple his regime. In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full-five year term. The country has been ruled by the all-powerful Pakistan Army for more than three decades.
-
Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role
Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.
-
Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months
As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
-
Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa's 2 big challenges. And what he's doing to survive
NEW DELHI: A bridge financing arrangement and accommodation between the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration and the opposition are expected to be crucial for Sri Lanka's efforts to cope with the country's worst economic and political crisis in decades. Though the Sri Lankan government has dropped its earlier reluctance to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the process for negotiating an arrangement with the Washington-based institution is expected to take at least six months, if not more.
-
Sri Lanka reserves drop to $1.93 bn in March, $8.6 bn due in payments this year
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves dropped 16.1 per cent to $1.93 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said Thursday, as the island nation struggles through its worst economic crisis in decades. Sri Lanka had about $2.3 billion of foreign reserves in February. The country has also reached out to India and China for help. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's, meanwhile, has refused to step down despite his government losing its majority.
-
US sanctions on Putin’s daughters difficult to understand, says Moscow
A day after the US imposed fresh sanctions on Russian banks and President Vladimir's daughters as the war in Ukraine neared two months, the Kremlin described the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Moscow. Hitting out at the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Of course we consider these sanctions in themselves to be the extension of an absolutely rabid position on the imposition of restrictions. In any case, the ongoing line on imposing restrictions against family members speaks for itself.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics