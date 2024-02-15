 Pak SC seeks assurance from govt to ensure military exclusively focus on defence-related matters rather than businesses | World News - Hindustan Times
Pak SC seeks assurance from govt to ensure military exclusively focus on defence-related matters rather than businesses

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The assurance was sought by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who was heading a three-judge bench in a case scrutinising the use of military lands for business purposes.

The top court emphasised that all institutions of the country must stay within their constitutional boundaries, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

The matter was initiated by former CJP Gulzar Ahmed in 2021 when the court’s attention was drawn to the alleged illegal use of cantonment board lands in Karachi, which were acquired for strategic purposes but used for commercial gains.

On Wednesday, Justice Isa regretted that the army had set up marriage halls on military lands and then sought assurance from Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that the military would not engage in running business.

“Can you get this assurance?” Justice Isa asked Usman, adding that every institution should remain within its domain and work according to its mandate. The attorney general conceded that the principle demanded that everyone should do their own job.

At the hearing, the counsel for the Evacuee’s Trust Property Board (ETPB) told the court the building from which the dispute erupted belonged to the board since the individual to whom the land was allotted sold it on fake papers after which a five-storey building was built on the land.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar wondered if the ETPB was a bystander when the building was being constructed.

Chief Justice Isa observed that it would not have been possible without the involvement of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

The court said the Karachi registry’s assets should be audited by the Federal Board of Revenue.

