Pakistan: 100 PTI members resign from Parliament
Pakistani lawmakers from the party of ousted prime minister Imran Khan collectively resigned from parliament on Monday ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Justice Party, withdrew the nomination of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate and more than 100 lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly.
The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats in the 342-seat National Assembly.
“We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Qureshi said.
The walkout followed an impassioned speech by Qureshi who lauded what he described as Khan’s independence and refusal to bow to US pressure.
Imran Khan’s supporters organise protests
A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters held a protest rally in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk against the ouster of prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition. The charged PTI supporters, including women and children, showed their solidarity with Khan during the rally that started at 9pm local time on Sunday and lasted till 3am on Monday.
Big gatherings were also reported from other parts of the Punjab province, including Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts. Islamabad and Karachi also witnessed major gatherings of PTI supporters.
Protests broke out in different cities after 9pm on Sunday and continued for several hours. Earlier on Sunday, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that “today marked the beginning of a freedom struggle” against what he said was a “foreign conspiracy of regime change” in Pakistan.
In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said “it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy”. In another tweet, Khan posted an aerial view of the Lahore rally and said he never saw such a big crowd. “Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” Khan said.
PTI’s local leadership was leading the protest. The charged workers and supporters of the party were chanting slogans against the US, which Khan claims to be behind the ouster of his government.
Most placards being carried by the protesters read “Imported government not acceptable”.
-
Australian prime minister vows to create million new jobs in election pitch
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday put jobs at the forefront of his election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years after his main rival fumbled questions about the unemployment rate. The new jobs would be created "right across the economy," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. "We are going to see more jobs being created," he told Channel Seven.
-
Mariupol may fall to Russia as Moscow plans massive offensive in eastern Ukraine
Russia was poised Monday to take the strategic city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine, as fresh diplomatic efforts with Moscow to broker a peace offered little hope of de-escalation. With the war grinding toward its seventh week, Austria's leader said he had raised alleged Russian atrocities as he became the first European leader to visit President Vladimir Putin since the invasion began.
-
Sri Lanka losing dollars on every second of stir, says PM Rajapaksa
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa retained his family's defiant tone in the face of mounting protests, leaning on his success in ending the nation's bloody civil war to seek patience from citizens as prices surge and shortages worsen. “We did not end the war to bring people to suffering like this,” Rajapaksa said, adding that while Sri Lanka is falling “into a deep trench” his government will offer solutions.
-
In first speech, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers olive branch to India
NEW DELHI Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered an olive branch to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in his maiden speech on Monday, saying the resolution of the Kashmir issue will allow the two countries to focus on shared problems such as poverty and unemployment. Modi, on his part, congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his elevation. He was critical of the foreign policy of former prime minister Imran Khan's.
-
Russia prepping for massive scale operation in east Ukraine: Austrian Chancellor
According to a statement, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that his primary message to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a “very direct, open and tough” talk was to end the war. He also told the Russian president that those responsible for war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha would also be “held to account”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics