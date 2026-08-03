Al Jazeera banned in Pak, country's I&B ministry cites ‘selective reporting’ in PoK: Report

Several local and regional digital news domains, as well as international broadcasters, including Al Jazeera English, has been made inaccessible to users in parts of Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

The recent restrictions reportedly target platforms reporting on the wave of protests and alleged security crackdowns, (AP Photo)

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This came even as social media users claimed that Al Jazeera had been blocked in the country, with Pakistan's I&B ministry allegedly saying in a post on X that it had taken note of what it referred to as the Qatari news outlet's “selective reporting” on the PoK protests.

This came even as digital censorship measures were escalated following critical coverage of the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The protests in PoK continued through Sunday (August 2), with several demonstrations also reported from other parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Parts of PoK have been on the edge over the constitutional assembly election that will continue through August 10 in phases. More than 40 people have been killed in the region, which has witnessed widespread violence since June.

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{{^usCountry}} The recent restrictions reportedly target platforms reporting on the wave of protests, alleged security crackdowns, and public grievances in the region, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent restrictions reportedly target platforms reporting on the wave of protests, alleged security crackdowns, and public grievances in the region, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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What has the Pakistan I&B ministry said?

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A post purportedly by Pakistan's I&B ministry is being circulated on social media, wherein the ministry has accused Al Jazeera of “yellow journalism” and “selective reporting”.

“We have taken note of Al Jazeera's selective reporting from handpicked polling stations in Muzaffarabad today. Through carefully chosen timings and scripted statements from selected individuals, the channel has sought to misrepresent the elections and voting process,” the post allegedly said. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the post.

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Earlier, Al Jazeera had reported that Muzaffarabad “looked remarkably” like a city which had “decided not to” vote. In a report, the news outlet alleged an internet shutdown stretching beyond 50 days in the region, which it said had made reporting difficult. It further said markets, banks and petrol stations had been closed across Muzaffarabad since Friday last week, and public transport suspended.

Earlier in July, Al Jazeera had reported that an Islamabad judicial magistrate court sought to block several YouTube channels following a June 2 report by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Also Read | 'Hold Pakistan responsible': India's global appeal over use of force against PoJK protests

JAAC releases purported footage of security forces dragging civilian

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Meanwhile, the Joint Awami Action Committee, which is reportedly leading the protests, has released a purported footage of security forces dragging and assaulting an unarmed civilian in the street in PoK's Muzaffarabad. According to the committee, an individual in civilian clothing was allegedly standing alongside security forces and was discharging a firearm toward protesters.

Meanwhile, according to data by the Human Rights Council of PoK, cited by ANI, a total of 80 fatalities have been documented till now, including 33 civilian deaths prior to July 27, and 43 from July 27 onwards across Rawalakot, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad, Four PoK police personnel were also killed,