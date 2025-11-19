Pakistan approves PKRs 50 billion supplementary budget for armed forces

Pakistan government has approved PKRs 50 billion supplementary budget for the armed forces to strengthen security at international borders, upgrade naval bases, and continue protecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Pakistani rupees (PKRs) 39 billion has reportedly been allocated to the military and just under PKRs 11 billion to the navy.(AFP/Representative)

The decision was made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in a meeting held on Tuesday, The Express Tribune said, quoting the Finance Ministry.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, considered proposals related to national security, defence, food security, and petroleum sector reforms, it said.

The paper reported that of the total, Pakistani rupees (PKRs) 39 billion has been allocated to the military and just under PKRs 11 billion to the navy.

“The ECC approved a summary from the Defence Division, granting a technical supplementary grant of PKRs 50 billion for various approved Defence Services projects,” the ministry said.

These funds are allocated annually for projects outside the regular defence budget. Last fiscal year, the ECC had approved PKRs 45 billion for similar initiatives.

The ECC approved PKRs 19 billion for the Special Security Division South, up 19 per cent over a year ago. The special southern division is responsible for protecting the foreign commercial interests in southern regions.

Another PKRs 8 billion was given for the Special Security Division North that was responsible for protecting these in the northern parts. The amount was equal to last year's allocation.

The ECC approved PKRs 9.9 billion in lieu of its internal security duty allowance, which was also equal to last year's spending.

An amount of PKRs 2 billion was approved for managing the fencing of the international borders with Afghanistan and Iran. The fences have been erected on the borders with Afghanistan and Iran to check smuggling and illegal movement of the foreign nationals.

The ECC approved PKRs 11 billion for the navy for up-gradation of two bases. Pakistan Air Force will get PKRs 150 million for the internal security duty allowance.

In another summary submitted by the Interior Ministry, the ECC approved an additional PKRs 841.6 million as supplementary budget to support border control operations, internal security, and maintenance of law and order by the federal civil armed forces, according to the paper.

The additional PKRs50 billion is in addition to PKRs 2,550 billion, allocated as defence budget for the year 2025-26 by the government in June.