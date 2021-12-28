Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan at 99th spot in Global Innovation Index as it faces low literacy rate
world news

Pakistan at 99th spot in Global Innovation Index as it faces low literacy rate

Out of 132 economies in 2021, the Global Innovation Index has ranked Pakistan 99th, a rank which reports claim indicates the country's low literacy rate and lack of significant investment in innovation in the form of research and development and education.
Pakistan expenditure on education is nearly 2.9 per cent of its GDP.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:01 AM IST
ANI |

Pakistan faces innovation deficiency due to low literacy rate, poor on-job training and lack of significant investment in education, reported local media.

Out of 132 economies in 2021, the Global Innovation Index has ranked Pakistan 99th, a rank which reports claim indicates the country's low literacy rate and lack of significant investment in innovation in the form of research and development and education.

Pakistan expenditure on education is nearly 2.9 per cent of its GDP. It has the lowest literacy rate in the South and overall Asia, reported The Express Tribune.

The country's literacy rate is 62.3 per cent while the female literacy rate is even lower at 51.7 per cent.

Individuals with low literacy proficiency are poorly prepared for the labour market, further education, and on-job training, the Pakistani publication added.

Islamabad has also not been able to make the required investment in innovation in the form of research and development, education, solid infrastructure and institution-supporting innovative activities, which could elevate the education system in the country.

The innovation ranking relies on 82 different indicators clubbed under seven pillars. Under the human capital and research indicator, Pakistan ranks 117th.

RELATED STORIES

Switzerland, Sweden and the US are the top three nations in the innovation rankings. With regard to the countries in Asia, Vietnam is at 44, India is at 46, and Iran is at 60. India is ranked second amongst the lower-middle-income group of economies and first in Central and South Asia, according to The Express Tribune. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP