Pakistan avalanche LIVE: 4 dead on Broad Peak; search on to find Nirmal Purja, other missing climbers
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: A group of 10 climbers, led by Nepal-born Nirmal Purja, went missing at Pakistan's Broad Peak in Karakoram range after an avalanche struck on Thursday.
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Renowned mounatineer Nirmal Purja is among 10 climbers who went missing at Pakistan's Broad Peak after an avalanche struck on Thursday. Rescuers have reportedly found dead bodies of four so far, with three of them being sent to a hospital, as harsh weather hampered search and rescue operations....Read More
Search is on to rescue other missing climbers, including renowned mountaineer Purja who was leading the group.
The three deceased have been identified as Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, Omani climber Nathira Ahmed and American climber Mallory Geis, according to the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government.
What we know about the missing climbers' group
The team of climbers, led by Nepal-born Nirmal Purja, that went missing in northern Pakistan included members from across the world. It comprised five Nepali climbers in addition to the Omani and American climbers, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber identified only as Wang and one other foreign climber, the Alpine Club told AP.
China said it was trying to verify whether any of its nationals were among the 10 climbers missing.
What officials said on missing climbers
The regional Gilgit-Baltistan government identified the three recovered bodies as Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, Omani climber Nathira Ahmed and American climber Mallory Geis. It said the bodies had been transported to a hospital.
The announcement came hours after officials said search teams had located the remains of four climbers. They did not immediately identify the fourth body that was spotted. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Bad weather continued to hinder the rescue effort Friday, Gilgit-Baltistan region Chief Minister Amjad Hussain said in a statement.
The climbers lost contact with their base camp after an avalanche struck Broad Peak while they were attempting to scale the mountain, said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
“The team has been out of communication since Thursday,” said Haidri, adding that army helicopters were part of the search-and-rescue operation.
The search for the missing climbers continued until Friday evening and would resume Saturday, authorities said.
Where is Broad Peak locate, and why is it prone to accidents?
At 8,047 meters (26,401 feet), Broad Peak is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and lies in Pakistan’s Karakoram range, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. It is among the major attractions for climbers from around the world.
However, climate change has made the expeditions more risky, making northern Pakistan more susceptible to avalanches.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 12:58:52 PM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Nepal coordinates with Pakistan for rescue of Broad Peak avalanche-affected climbers
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the situation following an avalanche on Pakistan's 8,047-metre Broad Peak and coordinating with Pakistani authorities to facilitate the "swift and safe rescue" of all affected mountaineers.
Nepal's Embassy in Islamabad is coordinating with all relevant authorities in Pakistan, including the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), as search and rescue operations are underway, the Ministry said.
"We have been informed by the Pakistani authorities that the search and rescue operations are underway," the Ministry said in a press release issued on July 31 (Friday).
According to information received by the Nepali Embassy in Islamabad, the expedition team to Broad Peak is led by veteran Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai". The team includes Pur Bahadur Gurung "Yukta", Kili Pemba Sherpa "Kilu", Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa.
The expedition also includes Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman, Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan, Wang Zhong of China and Mallory Geis of the United States.
The Nepali Ministry said it had received assurances from Pakistani authorities that they would "mobilize all available resources for timely search and rescue operations."
via ANI
- 1 Aug 2026, 12:37:09 PM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Search resumes for missing climbers
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Pakistan rescue teams resumed a high-altitude search on Saturday for seven climbers missing after a powerful avalanche on one of the world's highest peaks, with the remains of three mountaineers recovered.
The avalanche struck Thursday, cutting off contact with the ten-member international expedition led by renowned British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja -- who is not among the remains recovered so far.
Those recovered -- flown by helicopter to hospital for formal identification -- included an American woman, an Omani woman, and a Nepali man, the regional government said in a statement released Friday night.
Police in the mountainous northern Gilgit-Baltistan region said in a statement that high-altitude porters and rescue teams had begun a second day of the operation Saturday after the search was paused due to difficult weather conditions on Friday.
Rescuers and military helicopters had been scouring the area, and teams had stayed at the base camp overnight, according to the regional government.
via AFP
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- 1 Aug 2026, 12:19:44 PM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: American climber Mallory Geis' body recovered
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: American climber Mallory Geis's dead body is among the three recovered by rescuers after a deadly avalanche at Pakistan's Broad Peak.The expedition was Geis’ first try at an 8,000-meter peak in Pakistan, while it was expected to be the final one for Sakhi, who is a guide for the company, as well as a geographer and high-altitude photographer who has climbed some of the world’s major peaks, according to the Moving Mountains website.
Geis, 39, lived in San Antonio. She announced on social media earlier this year that she was closing her Pilates studio to take “a giant leap of faith into the unknown to see where life goes. I have a sneaking suspicion there will be lots of helmets, harnesses, and crampons involved.”
Kimberly Hardman, a climber based in Alaska, met Geis at a Colorado women’s ice climbing weekend in January and they instantly connected and talked about climbing all over the world.
Geis was relatively new to ice climbing but was a natural athlete with experience mountaineering after climbing in Nepal, according to Hardman, who said Geis respected the mountains and understood the risks of climbing.
She didn’t go into it blindly, Hardman said.
“She was wanting to learn and grow,” Hardman said. “That’s what brought her to her happy place.”
via AP
- 1 Aug 2026, 12:16:59 PM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Oman's first woman climber to scale Everest among the dead
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Among the four dead climbers at Broad Peak is Nadhira Al Harthy, the first Omani woman to conquer Mount Everest.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 12:14:06 PM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Nirmal Purja's last voice note hours before avalanche
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: A voice note of mountaineer Nirmal Purja that he sent hours before he went missing after an avalanche has surfaced. It was shared by journalist Vishnu Som where Purja tells him that he will gte back to him after he returns from the expedition.
- 1 Aug 2026, 12:07:35 PM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Did Nirmal Purja's GPS tracker show ‘movement’?
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Everest Chronicle reported that Purja's GPS showed slight movement. However, they were quick to temper hopes saying it ‘might be a glitch’. The publication further reported “Tracking data accessed by Everest Chronicle shows that Nimsdai reached an altitude of 6,659m at 9:38 a.m. local time on Thursday. The tracker then recorded a rapid descent of about 800 meters to 5,891 meters at 10:18 a.m., consistent with the reported avalanche.”
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- 1 Aug 2026, 11:55:43 AM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: What officials said on missing climbers
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: The regional Gilgit-Baltistan government identified the three recovered bodies as Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung, Omani climber Nathira Ahmed and American climber Mallory Geis. It said the bodies had been transported to a hospital.
The announcement came hours after officials said search teams had located the remains of four climbers. They did not immediately identify the fourth body that was spotted. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Bad weather continued to hinder the rescue effort Friday, Gilgit-Baltistan region Chief Minister Amjad Hussain said in a statement.
The climbers lost contact with their base camp after an avalanche struck Broad Peak while they were attempting to scale the mountain, said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
“The team has been out of communication since Thursday,” said Haidri, adding that army helicopters were part of the search-and-rescue operation.
The search for the missing climbers continued until Friday evening and would resume Saturday, authorities said.
via AP
- 1 Aug 2026, 11:53:39 AM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Where is Broad Peak located?
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: At 8,047 meters (26,401 feet), Broad Peak is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and lies in Pakistan’s Karakoram range, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. It is among the major attractions for climbers from around the world.
However, climate change has made the expeditions more risky, making northern Pakistan more susceptible to avalanches.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 11:52:55 AM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Who is Nirmal Purja, famous mountaineer missing in Karakoram range?
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Nirmal Purja, 43, is a Nepal-born former soldier in the British army widely known as Nims Dai. He climbed the world’s 14 highest peaks in a record 189 days in 2019, an achievement featured in the Netflix documentary, “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.” His record was surpassed in 2023.
- 1 Aug 2026, 11:51:47 AM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: What we know about the missing climbers' group
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: The team of climbers, led by Nepal-born Nirmal Purja, that went missing in northern Pakistan included members from across the world. It comprised five Nepali climbers in addition to the Omani and American climbers, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber identified only as Wang and one other foreign climber, the Alpine Club told AP.
China said it was trying to verify whether any of its nationals were among the 10 climbers missing.
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- 1 Aug 2026, 11:50:44 AM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: 10 climbers go missing after avalanche
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: A group of 10 climbers from across the world went missing at Pakistan's Broad Peak after an avalanche struck on Thursday. Rescuers have so far found four dead bodies, while hunt is on to find the remaining missing climbers.
- 1 Aug 2026, 11:48:46 AM IST
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Rescuers find four bodies, search on for 2 others
Pakistan avalanche LIVE: Rescuers have reportedly found dead bodies of four climbers after 10 went missing in an avalanche at Pakistan's Broad Peak on Friday as harsh weather hampered search and rescue operations.
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