Pakistan doubles tax on SUVs, burdens rich in new budget for 'hard times'
The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan presented the new budget on Friday after taking several desperate measures to cut corners. In the new budget, aimed at taxing the wealthy, the government has doubled the tax on cars with engine capacity of 1600CC or above, which will include sports utility vehicles and some sedans.
“Economic stability is our foremost priority … we have to set strong foundations of economic development that is based on sustainable growth,” the minister said as he presented the budget.
According to reports, the national average electricity tariffs would go up by more than 20% as the allocation for power subsidies has been reduced.
Fuel prices are set to soar again as the government has proposed a petroleum levy of rupees 750 billion, more than five times higher than the revised allocation of rupees 135 billion for FY22, the Dawn reported.
Mobile phones and cigarettes are also set to become costlier following the budget provisions.
Former prime minister Imran Khan rejected the 'anti-people' and 'anti-business' budger and said it shelved all the 'progressive tax reforms' done in his term. "Budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation(11.5%) & economic growth(5%). Today's SPI of 24% indicates that inflation will be between 25/30% which on the one hand will destroy the common man. And on the other hand retard economic growth due to high interest rates. All our progressive tax reforms and Pro-poor programs such as Sehat card, Kamyab Pakistan are being shelved. It is an unimaginative, Purana Pakistan budget creating more burdens & misery for the nation," Imran Khan tweeted.
-
US lifts Covid-19 test requirement for international travel
The lifting of the requirement comes six weeks after a federal judge ended the CDC's mask requirement for mass transit, including trains, planes, buses and transit hubs, saying the agency exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC's ability to respond to future health emergencies.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
