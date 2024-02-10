Pakistan election 2024: Imran Khan takes AI help to make victory claim

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday claimed victory in the Pakistan general elections 2024 through a pre-recorded audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence, hours after his political rival and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif claimed to have won the election. Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)

In the video, posted on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Imran Khan can be seen speaking in front of a camera, but his voice does not seem to sync with his lip movements.

In the message, Imran Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a "crackdown" on his party. Rejecting Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory, Imran Khan told the voters that the result had “scared” those in power.

“My beloved countrymen. By turning out in such huge numbers and exercising your democratic right of franchise, you have laid the foundation for the restoration of the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all on helping us win the elections handsomely…Nawaz Sharif is a leader of low intelligence who gave a victory speech despite his party trailing in 30 seats,” the cricketer-turned-former prime minister can be heard saying in the video.

"…No Pakistani will accept this (electoral malpractice) and the international media has also reported extensively about it…You don't have to be scared…Celebrate the win…Even after two years of massive oppression and injustice, we have won the 2024 election with full force,” he said.

Imran Khan's comments came as Independent candidates, mostly backed by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, won the most seats - 98 of the 245. According to reports, the PTI loyalists' tally of seats surpassed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's PML (N) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), who won 69 and 51 seats, respectively.

However, despite this, Nawaz Sharif claimed victory in national elections saying that his party PML-N had emerged as the largest in the results.

“Pakistan Muslim League is the single-largest party in the country today after the elections and it is our duty to bring this country out of the whirlpool," Sharif told a crowd of supporters gathered outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif seeks allies

Admitting that his party did not have enough of a majority to form a government without the support of others, Nawaz Sharif invited allies to join the coalition to form the government in Pakistan.

“It would have been good if we had got a full mandate and emerged as the majority party and formed government, but even then, we would have invited other parties to join us and walk with us. But since we don’t have such a majority that we can form the government on our own, we will invite other allied parties that have been successful in the election to join us and jointly form a government and jointly get Pakistan out of its difficulties,” Nawaz Sharif said in Urdu.

