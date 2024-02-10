Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Former member of national assembly injured in firing in North Waziristan
Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Independent candidates, most of them backed jailed former PM Imran Khan's party, are on the top with 99 seats.
Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE Updates: No clear victor has emerged from the divisive elections in Pakistan as the slow vote-counting process neared completion on Saturday.
According to PTI, which cited the Election Commission of Pakistan, the counting of 250 out of 266 seats of the National Assembly has been completed and the independent candidates, a vast majority of them backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were on the top with 99 seats.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won 71 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 53, Muttahida Qaumi Movement with 17 and other seats going to smaller parties.
The success of PTI-backed Independent candidates disrupted Sharif’s plans — and the backing of the security establishment — prompting him to announce efforts on Friday to establish a coalition government.
Just a day earlier, Sharif had adamantly dismissed the notion of a coalition, expressing his desire for a single party to govern Pakistan for a full five-year term after casting his vote.
Khan, a former cricket icon turned Islamist politician with a considerable grassroots following, was disqualified from participating in Thursday’s election due to criminal convictions. He argues that his sentences and numerous pending legal cases against him were politically driven. As Khan's party's candidates were prohibited from using the party symbol — a cricket bat, they were compelled to contest as independents.
Key Highlights:
- Nawaz Sharif told supporters on Friday, “We don’t have enough of a majority to form a government without the support of others and we invite allies to join the coalition so we can make joint efforts to pull Pakistan out of its problems.”
- According to PTI chairman Gohar Khan, speaking to Pakistani news channel Geo, his party's internal tally indicates securing a total of 150 seats, which would be sufficient to establish a government. However, a minimum of 169 seats is needed for a majority in the 336-seat National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.
- Matthew Miller, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department, said the elections witnessed unjustified constraints on the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.
- Clashes erupted between Khan supporters protesting against alleged vote-rigging and security forces in the northwest district of Shangla, resulting in two fatalities and six injuries, as confirmed by police official Sadique Khan.
- The prime minister is chosen by the parliament. However, the unexpected success of candidates supported by Khan implies that Sharif will need to garner support from all politicians holding assembly seats if he desires to lead the country once more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 10, 2024 02:58 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Voter turnout of 47% recorded, observer group says
The Election Commission of Pakistan has not released official information about voter turnout, saying it will do so once all the results are out. However, according to the Free and Fair Election Network, an independent watchdog, about 60 million out of more than 128 million registered voters cast their ballots in Thursday’s polls. That’s about 47% turnout, lower than the one for the 2018 parliamentary polls.Feb 10, 2024 02:43 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: What jailed Imran Khan said in AI-generated video message
Earlier today, Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan claimed victory in the Pakistan general elections 2024 through a pre-recorded audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence, hours after his political rival and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif claimed to have won the election. Here's what all he said.Feb 10, 2024 02:38 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Mohsin Dawar taken to local hospital
Ex-MNA Mohsin Dawar, who got injured in a firing incident in North Waziristan's Miran Shah, has been taken to a district hospital.
National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Bushra Gohar tells Dawn that several others were also injured in the incident.Feb 10, 2024 02:26 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan Peoples Party clean sweeps Sindh
According to Geo News, the Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has clinched an unprecedented victory in five out of six administrative divisions in the interior Sindh.
His party has won 37 out of 39 National Assembly seats and 74 out of 83 Sindh Assembly seats.Feb 10, 2024 02:04 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Politicians condemn attack on former National Assembly member
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Following Mohsin Dawar's injury in a shooting, Bushra Gohar, the leader of the National Democratic Movement, expressed her attempts to reach the North Waziristan district commissioner. She emphasised the necessity for an urgent inquiry into the unlawful attack on peaceful protestors.
Gohar said on X, “I also wanted to ask them to make arrangements for shifting Dawar and others critically injured to Peshawar.”
Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal also condemned the attack. He said, “Everything is being done to change results. We stand united with Mohsin Dawar during this time. Prayers for his quick recovery.”Feb 10, 2024 01:45 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Firing reported in North Waziristan; 1 injured
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Miranshah, North Waziristan, as confirmed by his party leader Bushra Gohar. Dawar, leading the National Democratic Movement, was a candidate in the NA-40 constituency, where he had previously raised concerns about potential election rigging. This incident follows a gun attack on his convoy in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over a month ago, from which he also survived.Feb 10, 2024 01:13 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan foreign office says the nation's successful elections are 'undeniable fact'
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan's foreign office, in a statement on Saturday, said that international comments on the nation's elections ignore the "undeniable fact" of Pakistan conducting elections successfully.
The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday expressed concerns about Pakistan's election after Thursday's vote, urging a probe of reported irregularities.
ReutersFeb 10, 2024 12:38 PM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Court approves bail for PTI founder Imran Khan
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: An anti-terrorism court has approved bail for Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case related to the May 9 incident.Feb 10, 2024 11:49 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates | Pakistani military 'rigging' elections to 'prop up' its candidate: Congressman Khanna
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates : Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has led US lawmakers in alleging that the Pakistani military has been "rigging" the just-held general elections to "prop up" its candidate and deny the victory secured by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.
Khanna, a Democrat lawmaker, alleged that the Pakistani military is supporting the current prime minister even though the people have voted for Imran Khan. He also urged the Biden administration not to recognise an illegitimate government in Pakistan.
PTIFeb 10, 2024 11:41 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates | PPP, PML-N voter base increased in 2024 elections: Report
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: A Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) report on Pakistan elections revealed that in the 2024 general elections, the voter base of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) saw an increase.
Contrarily, the vote bank of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained unchanged during the same period, Geo News reported.Feb 10, 2024 11:30 AM IST
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Australia expresses condolences for loss of life; regrets restrictions imposed
Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins released a statement on Saturday expressing condolences for the loss of life and regret for the restrictions imposed on the people of Pakistan.
The statement read, “As a friend of Pakistan, Australia has consistently called for a free, fair, inclusive and credible election process - in line with Pakistan's Constitution and its international obligations.”
It added, “We express our condolences for the loss of life incurred by terrorist attacks in the lead-up to and during elections. Australia welcomes the increase in the number of women registered to vote and the fact that millions of Pakistanis chose to vote. It is regrettable, however, that the Pakistani people were restricted in their choice, since not all political parties were allowed to contest these elections.”
The statement further said, “Australia supports a democratic, stable and prosperous Pakistan which upholds its commitments to democratic principles including human rights, media freedoms, freedom of expression, and freedom of association. As a long-standing partner we look forward to working with Pakistan towards a shared vision of an open, stable, prosperous and inclusive region.”Feb 10, 2024 10:51 AM IST
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: PTI convenes meeting to discuss potential alliances
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: In the aftermath of numerous victories by independent candidates affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the 2024 general elections, the former ruling party has scheduled a meeting to deliberate on potential alliances with other political entities.
The meeting, which will be attended by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, and other key figures, aims to address the formation of new central and provincial governments, as announced by the PTI.
On Friday, the PTI asserted its ability to establish a government at the center and dismissed the possibility of forming an alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).Feb 10, 2024 10:50 AM IST
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Seats won by candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly — PPP secured 4 seats. PTI-backed candidates secured 79 seats. PML-N attained 5 seats, Geo News reported.Feb 10, 2024 10:48 AM IST
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Seats won by candidates in Balochistan Assembly
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: In the Balochistan Assembly — PPP and PML-N secured 9 seats, Geo News reported.Feb 10, 2024 10:47 AM IST
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Seats won by candidates in Sindh Assembly
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: In the Sindh Assembly — PPP secured 82 seats. Whereas, PTI-backed independent candidates have won 12 seatsFeb 10, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Seats won by candidates in Punjab Assembly
Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live Updates: In the Punjab Assembly — PPP secured 10 seats. PTI-backed candidates secured 116 seats. Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N attained 134 seats, Geo News reported.Feb 10, 2024 10:41 AM IST
Pakistan Elections LIVE: Seats in the National Assembly
Pakistan Elections LIVE: In the National Assembly —The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured 53 seats. Independents backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 97 seats. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attained 73 seats, Geo News reported.Feb 10, 2024 10:29 AM IST
Pakistan Elections LIVE: Pak army chief calls for necessity to move away from anarchy and polarization
Pakistan Elections LIVE: Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir said, “Elections and democracy are means to serve people of Pakistan and not ends in themselves. The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people. Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people. Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful.”
He added, “As the people of Pakistan have reposed their combined trust in the Constitution of Pakistan, it is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity. As we move forward from this national milestone we must reflect on where the country stands today and where our rightful place should be in the comity of nations.”Feb 10, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Pakistan Elections LIVE: Pakistan army chief congratulates nation on successful completion of general elections
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has extended congratulations to the nation for the successful completion of the 2024 general elections.
In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir also commended the caretaker government, Election Commission of Pakistan, political parties, and all the victorious candidates.
As reported by Dawn News, he said in a statement, “Free and unhindered participation by Pakistani people to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law as enshrined in Constitution of Pakistan.”
“Leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies deserve our highest appreciation for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds…The constructive role played by national media, civil society, members of civil administration and judiciary enabled the successful conduct of the largest electoral exercise in national history.”Feb 10, 2024 10:12 AM IST
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Seats secured till 9:30am (local time)
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates are currently leading in the National Assembly (NA) with 99 secured seats, while PML-N has attained 71 seats. The PPP has secured 53 seats in the NA, and MQM-P has secured 17, The Express Tribune reported.
Moreover, PML-Q has won 3 seats thus far, while the IPP and JUI-F have secured 2 seats each. MWM, BNP, and PML-Z have each secured one seat.Feb 10, 2024 09:49 AM IST
Pakistan elections LIVE: PML-N and PPP forge coalition agreement amidst ongoing election in Pakistan
Pakistani political parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached an agreement to establish a coalition government at both the federal and provincial levels as the vote tallies from several constituencies continue to trickle in, extending into the third day.
During a meeting, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif engaged with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, extending an invitation to collaborate for the betterment of Pakistan. The discussions also included plans for government formation in the future, Geo News reported.
The meeting took place at the residence of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, where Shehbaz conferred with the top leadership of PPP. Among the topics discussed was the conveyance of a message from Nawaz Sharif, indicating a spirit of cooperation moving forward, as per insider sources.Feb 10, 2024 09:47 AM IST
Pakistan elections 2024 LIVE: US Senator on Pakistan elections
US Senator Ben Cardin, head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has stated his commitment to "addressing the issues that have a significant impact on the Pakistani populace," which includes "advancing democracy and human rights within the nation."
“Elections were sadly overshadowed by actions that prevented the meaningful participation of all political parties and candidates,” he said in a statement.
Cardin added, “I condemn in the strongest terms the deadly bombings at election campaign offices in Balochistan and send my condolences to the victims and their families. These attacks must be investigated and the perpetrators need to be held accountable…I look forward to continuing to find opportunities where the United States and Pakistan can advance our shared goals of security, stability and prosperity across South Asia.”Feb 10, 2024 09:19 AM IST
Pakistan Election reuslts LIVE | With PTI-backed candidates in lead, could Pakistan get its first Independent PM?
According to Dawn News, Pakistan's recent general elections resulted in a fractured mandate, with Independents supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerging as frontrunners. This development has sparked speculation about the possibility of Pakistan electing its first-ever Independent Prime Minister, given the country's ongoing challenges, particularly on the economic front.
Despite accusations of electoral misconduct leveled against the PTI, Independents backed by the party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan were leading in numerous constituencies during the vote tally.
In contrast to the prevailing trends, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), prematurely delivered a victory speech, expressing readiness to establish a coalition government.
However, if the reported trends circulating in certain Pakistani media outlets and social media platforms remain consistent, Pakistan might be on the verge of forming a government composed largely of Independent candidates.Feb 10, 2024 09:04 AM IST
Pakistan Election LIVE: Coalition talks likely underway as no clear victory in sight
Pakistan is entering a phase of political negotiations following the release of the final election results on Saturday, which revealed no clear majority but a notable performance by independent candidates allied with imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Despite facing obstacles such as a prolonged crackdown on campaigning that led their candidates to contest as independents, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstrated resilience in Thursday's election, challenging their main opponents, AFP reported.
Amidst allegations of vote-rigging and prolonged delays in the announcement of results, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), supported by the military, claimed victory as the party with the highest number of seats. However, to establish a government, the party, led by three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will need to negotiate alliances with rival parties and independent candidates.
Reports emerged late Friday of leaders from various parties converging in Lahore, the stronghold of PML-N, for discussions.Feb 10, 2024 08:26 AM IST
Pakistan elections 2024: What Nawaz Sharif said as counting continues…
Nawaz Sharif said on Friday, “Pakistan Muslim League is the single-largest party in the country today after the elections and it is our duty to bring this country out of the whirlpool.”
“It would have been good if we had got a full mandate and emerged as the majority party and formed government, but even then, we would have invited other parties to join us and walk with us. But since we don’t have such a majority that we can form the government on our own, we will invite other allied parties that have been successful in the election to join us and jointly form a government and jointly get Pakistan out of its difficulties.”Feb 10, 2024 08:13 AM IST
Pakistan election LIVE: What Imran Khan said after independents win most seats
Imran Khan said in an AI message, “You don't have to be scared…Celebrate the win…Even after two years of massive oppression and injustice, we have won the 2024 election with full force.”Feb 10, 2024 08:01 AM IST
Pakistan election 2024 LIVE: US Congresswoman urges investigation into election fraud claims
US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said on X, “I echo the State Dept's call for a full investigation of any claims of election interference or fraud in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan deserve a free and fair opportunity to make their voices heard through the democratic process.”Feb 10, 2024 07:43 AM IST
Pakistan election results LIVE: Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari hold a meeting in Lahore: Report
Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the leaders of PML-N and PPP respectively, reportedly convened for a meeting in Lahore on Friday, sources from the PPP told Dawn.
This gathering occurred shortly after Nawaz Sharif declared triumph in the recent general elections and extended an invitation to his allies to establish a coalition government.
Both the PPP and PML-N were integral components of the PDM government, succeeding the PTI administration following Imran Khan's removal from the prime ministerial position in 2022.Feb 10, 2024 07:32 AM IST
Pakistan election LIVE | Analysis: Pakistan may face more economic misery if election result unclear
The possibility of a political deadlock in Pakistan, potentially leading to delays in both reforms and vital foreign funding, has triggered a sell-off in its global bonds and heightened analysts' concerns about further economic woes for the nation.
Following Thursday's election, the results revealed a surprisingly strong performance by independent candidates, primarily supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trailing behind.
Although Sharif has laid claim to victory, his party falls significantly short of the required number of seats to independently form a government, Reuters reported.
The election, which itself faced considerable delays, arrives at a crucial juncture.Feb 10, 2024 06:51 AM IST
Pakistan election results LIVE: Fudging fears in Pakistan election but Imran Khan's rebels defy odds
Pakistan's recent general elections resulted in a divided mandate on Friday, as independent candidates supported by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party clinched remarkable victories, edging ahead of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N party and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
Despite the elections being perceived as mostly transparent and equitable on Thursday, the announcement of results faced unusual delays, fueling accusations of manipulation and ballot tampering. Even on Friday evening, more than 24 hours after polling concluded, results were still being reported gradually.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan's tally at 11 PM, out of the 136 seats tabulated from the 265 contested, independent candidates backed by Khan had secured 49, PML-N 42, and PPP 34. However, Geo News, a prominent TV channel, recorded 237 seats counted by the same time, with independent candidates (largely supported by PTI) leading in 95 seats, followed by 67 for PML-N and 52 for PPP.Feb 10, 2024 06:31 AM IST
Pakistan election LIVE: US, UK, and EU call for probe into reported irregularities in Pakistan election
The United States, Britain, and the European Union on Friday separately expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process in the wake of a vote on Thursday and urged a probe into reported irregularities.
The main battle was between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both declared victory separately, Reuters reports.
Elections were held for 265 seats in the National Assembly, and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.
The U.S. and the EU both mentioned allegations of interference, including arrests of activists, and added that claims of irregularities, interference, and fraud should be fully investigated.Feb 10, 2024 06:07 AM IST
Pakistan election results LIVE: Pakistan ex-PMs, bitter rivals Sharif and Khan both claim poll win
On Friday, former Pakistani prime ministers and long-standing rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan each proclaimed victory in elections characterized by delayed results and militant assaults, plunging the country into further political disarray.
While Sharif's party secured the most seats by a single party in Thursday's election, supporters of imprisoned Khan, compelled to run as independents after his party was barred from the polls, clinched the highest number of seats overall, Reuters reported.
Sharif announced his party's intention to engage with other factions to establish a coalition government, recognizing its failure to secure a clear majority independently.
This declaration from Sharif came after over three-quarters of the 265 seats had disclosed results, marking more than 24 hours since polling concluded on Thursday amidst militant attacks that claimed 28 lives.Share this article
