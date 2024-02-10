Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Former member of national assembly injured in firing in North Waziristan

Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE Updates: No clear victor has emerged from the divisive elections in Pakistan as the slow vote-counting process neared completion on Saturday. TOPSHOT - People watch latest election results live on a television at a shop, a day after Pakistan's national elections in Lahore on February 9, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)(AFP)

According to PTI, which cited the Election Commission of Pakistan, the counting of 250 out of 266 seats of the National Assembly has been completed and the independent candidates, a vast majority of them backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were on the top with 99 seats.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won 71 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 53, Muttahida Qaumi Movement with 17 and other seats going to smaller parties.

The success of PTI-backed Independent candidates disrupted Sharif’s plans — and the backing of the security establishment — prompting him to announce efforts on Friday to establish a coalition government.

Just a day earlier, Sharif had adamantly dismissed the notion of a coalition, expressing his desire for a single party to govern Pakistan for a full five-year term after casting his vote.

Khan, a former cricket icon turned Islamist politician with a considerable grassroots following, was disqualified from participating in Thursday’s election due to criminal convictions. He argues that his sentences and numerous pending legal cases against him were politically driven. As Khan's party's candidates were prohibited from using the party symbol — a cricket bat, they were compelled to contest as independents.

Key Highlights: