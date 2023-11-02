Pakistan elections scheduled for February 11, poll body to country's top court

General elections in Pakistan will be held on February 11, the country's poll body informed the Supreme Court on Thursday, putting an end to months-long uncertainty over the polls.

Pakistan Elections: Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attend a welcoming rally for their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)

The Election Commission of Pakistan's counsel, Sajeel Swati, said the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29, paving the way for the polls.

He said this as the apex court resumed hearing on a set of petitions calling for holding elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah took up the pleas moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on August 9.

