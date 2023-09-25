Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan moved to jail with better facilities: What court said

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to transfer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jailfrom the Attock district jail, news agency Reuters reported. The Islamabad High Court had asked Adiala Jail Superintendent to receive Imran Khan but he was taken to Attock jail. The former Pakistan PM then filed a petition seeking transfer from Attock jail to a better-class facility in Adiala jail.

IHC Justice Farooq reserved the verdict on Imran Khan’s transfer application, claiming he would “issue an appropriate order” on it. But during the hearing, the judge said, “Shift the PTI chairman to Adiala jail”.

Imran Khan's lawyer said that they had “finally been granted justice from the IHC to the extent of transfer of Khan sahib from the Attock jail to Adiala jail”, adding that it was a “little bit of justice” but he was glad about it. He also expressed his gratitude to Justice Farooq while saying that he was dissatisfied at the court for adjourning the hearing on a plea seeking an open hearing of Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case.

The special court formed under the Official Secrets Act had rejected the post-arrest bail plea of Imran Khan in the case of the missing cypher. The cypher controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022 when Imran Khan just days before his ouster in April 2022 brandished a letter, claiming that it was a cypher from a foreign nation.

PTI chairman had claimed that he was reading contents from the cypher and said that "all will be forgiven for Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power"

