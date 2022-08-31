Pakistan flood fury revealed in before and after satellite pictures

More than 1,000 people have died since June in Pakistan due to the damage caused by flooding in various parts of the country, compelling the world to sit up and take notice of the apparent effects of climate change. The United Nations has put up a flash appeal of $160 million to help the flood-hit country, which would then be used to help 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.

In a tweet, Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif - facing one of the biggest challenges of his months-old government - appealed to the nations for help. “Deeply indebted to the United Nations @UN for launching $160 million Flash Appeal for the flood victims in Pakistan. (sic)”

“What Pakistan is facing today could not be put better than what UN Secretary General @antonioguterres described as "awash in suffering". The world should act now. (sic),” he wrote.

(COMBO) This combination of Maxar satellite images created on August 30, 2022 shows the before/after images of the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan. (Photo by Satellite image -2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / (AFP)

Every province in the country has been affected, UN chief António Guterres said in a statement, seeking help for Pakistan. Heartbreaking images have captured the rain fury in the country, which was already reeling under an economic crisis.

In before-and-after images, US-based Maxar space tech firm has revealed the extent of flooding in the Gudur area of Pakistan.

The photographs show the residential areas which are now completely submerged.

In a stark warning, the UN chief also pointed out how South Asia “is one of the world’s global climate crisis hotspots.”

“People living in these hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts,” he underlined. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country,” he further added.

Guterres is set to travel to Pakistan next week.

