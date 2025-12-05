Pakistan general accuses Imran Khan of orchestrating ‘attack’ on armed forces

A senior Pakistani general on Friday accused jailed former premier Imran Khan of orchestrating a well-planned onslaught against the armed forces through the media, describing him as a "narcissistic" and "mentally sick” person. Supporters kiss a cutout of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest over concerns about their leader's health, on a road leading to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, also warned Khan that such acts would no longer be tolerated.

"That threat emanates from a delusional mindset of a delusional person who has become captive to his own ego, thinking that his wishes are bigger than those of the state of Pakistan,” Chaudhry said while talking to the media.

"His ego, his wishes, and frustrations have increased to such an extent that he thinks that the world would cease to exist without him,” he said, without naming 78-year-old Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023.

Talking at length on the alleged anti-army narrative by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its jailed leader, Chaudhry said it would be “a bit strange to see it coming from me, but the narrative that person is pushing is no more about politics now but has become a matter of national security.”

He said it was important for the military's media wing to clarify, remove all ambiguities and doubts, and say what needs to be said.

"We need to understand how this narrative is working, and unfortunately, how it is working in deep collusion with external actors,” he said.

"Their biggest promoter is the Indian media, which picks up their (PTI leaders') tweets and spreads them," he alleged.

The army spokesperson said that “if anyone attacks the armed forces and its leadership for their own ego, delusion or selfishness, we will also fight them firmly. There should be no doubt about it.”

On militancy, he said the army was doing its part and carrying on kinetic operations against terrorists. So far in 2025, about 13,217 intelligence-based operations have been done, which means 204 operations per day.

“At least 1,943 terrorists have been killed in these operations, which is the highest number of terrorists killed in a year during the last 10 years,” he said.

He said there would be no talks with terrorists, including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Balochistan Liberation Army.

"So, the one who attacks their own army and its leadership, is he trying to create space for someone else’s army? What is his design? Why is he trying to do that?

“We are clear, and the people of Pakistan are clear that this cannot happen, because they understand, we understand, that you can fool some of the people all the time,” he said.

He also questioned who would actually benefit from the PTI narrative, aiming to harm the army and create differences between the people and the armed forces.