Pakistan govt sunk to new low: Ex-PM Imran Khan after ban on his live speeches
The action to ban the live coverage of speeches was taken by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday, hours after Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) chairperson, held a rally in Islamabad, criticising the police and the judiciary over the arrest of one of his party's leaders.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at the Shehbaz Sharif led-government on Sunday night for banning the live telecast of his speeches on TV by saying that the government has sunk to a new low.
On Sunday, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two top police officials during his Islamabad rally on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV and then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of media persons and taking channels off air earlier.”
Khan added that the ban was not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affected the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many.
“What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi,” the former Pakistani Prime Minister further tweeted on Sunday night.
Further hitting out at the government, Khan said that the ban showed the desperation of those who for their self-interest were willing to push Pakistan towards political and economic chaos.
Imran Khan was ousted from the Prime Minister's post in April through a no-confidence vote. He was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).
Imran Khan alleged that there was a foreign conspiracy plotted in the United States to overthrow his government with the help of the opposition parties and he has renewed this allegation time and again.
Evacuation orders lifted as Spain wildfire stabilised
Firefighters managed to stabilise Sunday a wildfire that has ravaged vast swathes of land in eastern Spain, allowing officials to lift all remaining evacuation orders. The blaze, which started on Monday near Bejis in the eastern Valencia region, has destroyed over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land and spurred the evacuation of around 2,200 people. Earlier on Sunday Valencia regional president Ximo Puig said all remaining evacuees could return to their homes.
Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Niazi booked under terror act, arrest likely
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan Niazi on Sunday was booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials at a public meeting that took place in Islamabad on Saturday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act. An FIR has been filed against Niazi under Section 7 ATA for challenging judicial and law enforcement authorities. There is also speculation about Niazi's arrest shortly or in the next couple of days.
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak's new campaign video calls him 'underdog'
The opposition Labour Party of Sir Keir Starmer has witnessed the biggest surge in popularity among Britons in almost a decade. A new Opinium poll for the ‘Observer’ gave Starmer's party a backing of 43 per cent voters - 15 points ahead of the Tories, which is the widest gap since 2013. This shows the challenges laying ahead for both Rishi Sunak or Lizz Truss - whoever becomes the next UK PM, Bloomberg reported.
Jill Biden tests negative for Covid-19; set to go to Delaware
First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday. The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.
Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific. "We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .
