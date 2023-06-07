Pakistan military denies allegations of human rights abuse amid charges by ex-PM Imran Khan
A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month.
Pakistan's military on Wednesday denied allegations of human rights abuses amid charges by former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his supporters were being subjected to torture as part of a crackdown on him.
A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month that the government has blamed on Khan's supporters.
