Pakistan military denies allegations of human rights abuse amid charges by ex-PM Imran Khan

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2023 07:16 PM IST

A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month.

Pakistan's military on Wednesday denied allegations of human rights abuses amid charges by former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his supporters were being subjected to torture as part of a crackdown on him.

Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader in Peshawar, Pakistan on May 9.(AP)

A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month that the government has blamed on Khan's supporters.

