Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan military chopper crashes killing 6 soldiers: Report

Pakistan military chopper crashes killing 6 soldiers: Report

world news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Pakistan Military Chopper Crash: The plane was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested.

Pakistan Military Chopper Crash: Pakistan military helicopter crashes killing 6 soldiers, including 2 officers.(Representational)

A military helicopter crashed killing 6 soldiers onboard in Pakistan on Monday. The plane was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested.

The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement, Reuters reported.

No reason for the crash was given.

Pakistan journalist Mona Khan confirmed the news, tweeting, “Very unfortunate and sad news”.

In August, a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others had crashed in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP