Pakistan military chopper crashes killing 6 soldiers: Report

A military helicopter crashed killing 6 soldiers onboard in Pakistan on Monday. The plane was carrying two major-rank officers and at least three commandos, initial reports suggested.

The helicopter crashed during a "flying mission" near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military's public relations wing said in a statement, Reuters reported.

No reason for the crash was given.

Pakistan journalist Mona Khan confirmed the news, tweeting, “Very unfortunate and sad news”.

In August, a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others had crashed in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

