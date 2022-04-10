Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Suri resign amid late-night drama
In a late-night drama, Pakistan National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and deputy speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Khan’s party, in chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.
After announcing the resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.
The process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan has just started.
Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.