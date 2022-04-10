Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Suri resign amid late-night drama

After announcing the resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.
Pakistan Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser conducts the procedure of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in Islamabad on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

In a late-night drama, Pakistan National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and deputy speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Khan’s party, in chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.

The process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan has just started.

Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.

 

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

