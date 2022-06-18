Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting FATF grey list, says minister ahead of terror funding watchdog's visit
Pakistan is "one step away" from exiting a dirty money "grey list" after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation's removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.
The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, said Islamabad had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as it seeks to get off the list where it has been since 2018.
"Pakistan is one step away from exiting the grey list, God willing," the minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, told a news conference in Islamabad.
The FATF said an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, as well as that the necessary political commitment remained in place.
Khar said Islamabad will be preparing for the on-site visit before the FATF's next plenary in October, adding that the FATF will be visiting and inspecting all the measures and legislation Pakistan had implemented on money laundering and terrorism financing.
She said Pakistan was confident of getting off the list, which would help build confidence in its economic framework.
Exiting the grey list could increase foreign inflows, specifically portfolio and direct investment, Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital Securities, told Reuters.
"We have not only met the timeline. We have outperformed the timeline," the minister said. "I'm very confident that if we remain on the same trajectory, we will get out of it, and will never return on this path again."
-
Ex-India batter explains why Rahul Tripathi won't make debut in Ireland T20Is
Team India will be taking on Ireland in a two-T20I series later this month, where all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the squad. A number of first-team players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant among others will not be taking part in the series due to their commitments with the Test team, allowing the inclusion of multiple youngsters and a maiden international call-up for 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi.
-
Yoga accessories you must have: Expert shares insights
“Certain inverted postures like Sarvangasana, Halasana and even Shirshasana can be done with the help of a wall support. The wall can also be of great assistance when it comes to back bending postures like Chakrasana and Hasta Uthanasana. You can also use the wall to practice handstands to help you get over the fear of inversions,” said Yoga Master Akshar.
-
'Rahul Dravid sir doesn't drop a player after one or two bad performances'
Many, including cricket experts and former players, believed that it was time for India to try out either Arshdeep or Umran in the final two matches of the series but head coach Rahul Dravid and the think tank decided to play an unchanged side for the fourth match in a row, of which the first two had resulted in defeats.
-
Is reduced cravings a good or bad thing? A nutritionist explains
Having cravings in control may mean that you are following the right kind of diet and eating foods like protein that are keeping you satiated. But at time it could also mean you are eating foods that are just suppressing your appetite and could be harmful in long run. Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post explains if reduced cravings is a bad or good thing.
-
Ayurveda expert on natural remedies and herbs to treat UTI
A urinary tract infection can affect your kidney, bladder, ureters and urethra and the symptoms will vary accordingly. In case of a bladder infection, you may feel the need to pee or feel pain while passing the urine. Lower belly pain and cloudy urine can also be among symptoms. In case of infection in kidneys, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting can occur while in case of urethra, it can cause a discharge and burning sensation upon peeing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics