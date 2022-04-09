LIVE: Imran Khan braces for 2nd big test in a week amid opposition attacks

In a big blow to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plans of fresh elections, the country's Supreme Court on Thursday restored the national assembly - days after it was dissolved by president Arif Alvi, without any no-trust vote against Khan.

After an unprecedented rejection by the deputy speaker of the no-confidence motion last week, massive criticism followed with opposition leaders calling the move “unconstitutional”.

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Imran Khan as prime minister. Reportedly, session of the national assembly has been called at 11:00 am IST.