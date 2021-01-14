Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday jumped to a record 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours, the highest since December 17 as the country recorded 3,097 new infections.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that 1,769 people tested positive for Covid-19 across Sindh on January 13, reported The News International.

The last time Pakistan's single-day tally crossed the 3,000-mark was on December 18 last year when NCOC reported 3,179 infections.

Active cases have risen to 33,869 with at least 2,410 patients under critical care across the country.

Meanwhile, 46 people succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 10,818.

Over 29,743 cases have been reported across the country since the beginning of the new year while 642 people have died, The News International reported.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of the second wave of Covid-19 infections with a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus, first identified in the United Kingdom, detected in Sindh.

On December 29, Pakistan reported its first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain in 3 UK returnees, Dawn reported.

