Pakistan reopens Gabd-Rimdan border with Iran after week-long trade halt

Pakistan reopened a key border crossing with Iran to resume bilateral trade and cross-border movement after a week-long suspension that stranded freight vehicles, disrupted supplies and aggravated concerns over LPG shortage ahead of winter.

A motorised auto-rickshaw powered by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) passes a bridge amid rising fuel and LPG prices due to the Iran conflict, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

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Trade operations resumed on Saturday at the Gabd-Rimdan crossing in Balochistan's Gwadar district, with border officials allowing commercial consignments accompanied by consignment notes dated October 16 or earlier to cross, the Dawn newspaper reported.

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Mir Naveed Jan Kalmati, president of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed that the crossing, also known as Gate 250, has reopened.

"Pakistan has opened the border with Iran at Gabd-Rimdan... and allowed trucks and other vehicles to move toward Iran and Pakistan with import and export goods," Kalmati said.

Welcoming the decision, he said the resumption of cross-border trade will bring immediate relief to traders and transporters stranded on both sides. He said the restored supply chain is expected to ease a nationwide LPG shortage and reduce soaring energy and food prices across Pakistan.

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The reopening of the border comes days after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to Iran earlier this week, during which he held talks with the Iranian leadership on bilateral relations and regional issues.

Pakistan's commerce ministry had closed the border and stopped cross-border movement on October 17. Though the ministry did not specify a reason for the decision, the suspension was believed to be linked to security concerns.

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The closure of the border had affected LPG supply in Pakistan, the demand for which rises with the onset of winter.

The suspension was followed by an attack on freight vehicles stranded near the Gabd-Rimdan crossing. On Thursday, unidentified gunmen targeted the parked trucks, setting dozens ablaze and damaging several others.

The reopening on Saturday followed a review of the security situation by local administrators, who deployed additional forces to protect trade convoys.

Pakistan and Iran share a 909-km border that separates Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province from Pakistan's Balochistan province. The border crossings serve as important routes for bilateral commerce and the movement of goods in the region.