Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan's Kashmir stand spark row, BJP calls them 'seditious'

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday triggered a political controversy by saying that Pakistan’s continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums were helping protect the interests and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP strongly condemned his remarks, describing them as “seditious and anti-national” and demanding legal action against the former chief minister. Farooq Abdullah warned that the region’s identity could be at risk if people failed to stand firm. (PTI)

Addressing a party convention at Dak Bungalow in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in the presence of senior party leaders and seven legislators from north Kashmir, Abdullah expressed little hope that the Centre would deliver justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“What hope will you have from them (Delhi)? Will you expect that they will do justice for you?” he asked, urging people to remain courageous and stand up for their rights.

Abdullah warned that the region’s identity could be at risk if people failed to stand firm. Referring to Pakistan without naming it directly at the outset, he said the neighbouring country’s continued international advocacy of the Kashmir issue was one reason the situation had not taken a different turn.

Also Read | J&K govt to shift base to Jammu under Darbar Move

“They are silent today because there is noise in the world, and our neighbour is constantly behind this. Everywhere they say that the decision regarding Kashmir has not been made. That is what is saving us. Otherwise, their intentions are not good,” Abdullah said.

He also alleged that Muslims were facing discrimination and oppression in BJP-ruled states, pointing to the demolition of religious structures, homes and shops.

“Do you see how their mosques are being razed? Their homes are being bulldozed! Their shops are being demolished! Do you see it?” he asked.

Reiterating his party’s position on Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with India, Abdullah said the people of the Union Territory had never denied their Indian identity.

“We never said that we are not Indians. Time and time again, we affirmed that we acceded to India — to the India of Mahatma Gandhi, the India of Jawaharlal Nehru, the India of (Maulana Abul Kalam) Azad,” he said.

Also Read | One held for pelting Kashmir-bound bus with stones in Doraha

Abdullah lamented what he described as growing divisions between Hindus and Muslims, alleging that religious polarisation was being used for political gain.

“We never imagined that an era would come where Muslims and Hindus would be pitted against each other, purely for power — just for this chair,” he said, adding that he believed the situation would eventually change.

“India’s fabric was destroyed; we never imagined this would happen. But this too shall end, God willing; its time will come,” he added.

BJP seeks legal action Reacting sharply to Abdullah’s remarks, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed them “seditious and anti-national” and called for the authorities to examine his statements and initiate appropriate legal action.

“Farooq Abdullah’s pro-Pakistan statement is seditious and anti-national, and he should be booked for making such remarks. A leader who has taken an oath under the Indian Constitution cannot be allowed to question the country’s intentions towards its own people while giving political legitimacy to Pakistan’s narrative,” Thakur said in a statement.

He further said that if Abdullah had such faith in Pakistan, he should go there, alleging that the people living in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) were dissatisfied with Pakistan’s governance and wanted to join India.

Thakur accused Pakistan of contributing to decades of violence and suffering in Jammu and Kashmir through its alleged sponsorship of terrorism, targeted killings and other acts of violence.

Also Read | Omar meets Sinha, seeks time for cabinet expansion

“Pakistan has given Kashmir nothing but terrorism, bloodshed, fear and uncertainty. Families have lost their loved ones, young people have been pushed towards violence, and generations have suffered because of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Does Farooq Abdullah expect the people of Kashmir to forget this painful history and believe that Pakistan is their saviour?” he said.

The BJP spokesperson maintained that Pakistan’s efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums could not absolve it of responsibility for the violence that had affected the region for decades.