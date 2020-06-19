e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan reports 136 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 3,229

Pakistan reports 136 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 3,229

As many as 4,944 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,65,062, according to the health ministry.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Islamabad
As many as 61,383 patients have recovered so far from the disease.(Reuters)
         

Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll reached 3,229 with 136 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections jumped to 1,65,062, the health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 4,944 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,65,062. The maximum number of 61,678 cases were reported in Punjab, followed by 62,269 in Sindh, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,941 in Islamabad, 8,998 in Balochistan, 1,225 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 769 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The death toll from the virus stood at 3,229 after 136 more fatalities were reported, the ministry said.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,011,106 corovavirus tests, including 28,824 in the last 24 hours. The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) said more than 10,111 violations of health guidelines and instructions were observed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

“More than 813 markets/shops, 5 industries units were sealed and 1,443 transporters were fined/ sealed,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government extended for another two months the validity of visas for foreign nationals who are stranded in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The expired visas will now be treated as valid till August 31, according to a notification by the Ministry of Interior.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked education officials to prepare a strategy to start educational activities in the country. “Formulate a joint strategy in collaboration with the provincial education ministers regarding the future teaching process,” Khan said during a meeting to assess the disruption caused to the education system by the pandemic.

The meeting also reviewed the effort to implement a uniform curriculum in the country.

