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Pakistan says US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz | What is happening?

Trump confirmed that a deal had been reached with Iran and said he had authorized an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 03:34 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Pakistan said the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes of relief for the global economy more than three months after the conflict began.

. A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, though it remains unclear how quickly the strategic waterway will reopen to all shipping. (File photos)

Details of the agreement were not immediately available. A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday (June 19) in Switzerland, though it remains unclear how quickly the strategic waterway will reopen to all shipping.

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US-Iran peace deal reached

Washington had previously indicated it would ease its blockade of Iranian ports as traffic resumes through the strait and relax sanctions to allow Tehran to boost oil exports and shore up its battered economy.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that a deal had been reached with Iran and said he had authorized an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement largely restores the status quo that existed before the war, albeit after a conflict that left thousands dead and gave Iran a new source of leverage through its ability to influence transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is vital for global shipments of oil, natural gas and related products such as fertilizer, and its effective closure sent shockwaves through the world economy.

Despite the objectives declared by the United States and Israel when they launched the war on February 28 with strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran still retains its missile programme, support for regional armed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, and a stockpile of highly enriched uranium linked to its nuclear programme.

 
strait of hormuz agreement iran united states
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Home / World News / Pakistan says US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz | What is happening?
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