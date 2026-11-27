Pakistan will host a two-day meeting of the trilateral Makkah Defence Alliance's top decision-making body starting Friday, with discussions expected to focus on the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi militia.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence. (File Photo/AP) more less

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The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

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The third session of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) is set to be held in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm Mecca commitment as Houthis renew attacks on Saudi Arabia

It said that authorities have declared a public holiday on Friday and imposed special movement restrictions in view of the high-level gathering in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

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{{^usCountry}} The foreign and defence ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan would attend the meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying by Dawn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The foreign and defence ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan would attend the meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying by Dawn. {{/usCountry}}

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Terming the meeting as "very important," Asif said the "continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be on the agenda."

"Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye according to the pact, which is absolutely clear," Asif said.

Also Read | Pakistan, Turkey to 'swiftly deploy' forces to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks in key move under Mecca pact

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the phone and exchanged views on the wider regional situation and efforts to promote peace and security in the region.

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Saudi Arabia has witnessed multiple attacks by Yemen's Houthis, who have repeatedly targeted the Gulf kingdom's oil facilities and airports.

On Tuesday, Houthis targeted a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital, damaging the building and injuring 11 people, including two Indians and three Nepalese nationals. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia hit western and southwestern Yemen.

During an emergency meeting of the SPDC in Riyadh on October 5, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye agreed to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom.

Also Read | Turkey's Erdogan ratifies Mecca defence pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

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Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army's spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that his country is ready to take "all necessary defensive measures" to protect Saudi Arabia amid regional tensions.

In an interview with a Saudi newspaper, the spokesman stressed that Islamabad's commitment to the Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity "is absolute and non-negotiable".

He said that Pakistani troops were already stationed in the Kingdom, where they performed various duties, primarily providing defensive support and participating in exercises and military manoeuvres. He, however, did not disclose specific details.