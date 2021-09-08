Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan wants Taliban-led Afghanistan to be invited to future regional gatherin
world news

Pakistan wants Taliban-led Afghanistan to be invited to future regional gatherin

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all of whom are neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Qureshi also told his counterparts present in the meeting that it is important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.(AFP)

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi on Wednesday proposed the idea of inviting Taliban leaders in future regional meetings during a virtual gathering of foreign ministers of nations which are neighbours of Afghanistan, news agency Reuters reported.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all of whom are neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

“I also suggest that we may give consideration to the idea of inviting Afghanistan in future. Participation of Afghanistan will augment this forum's effectiveness in pursuing our shared objectives for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Qureshi also told his counterparts present in the meeting that it is important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in Afghanistan. 

The meeting on developments in Afghanistan was held at Pakistan’s invitation. It built on discussions held during a meeting on September 5 when discussions were held at the special representatives and envoys level.

RELATED STORIES

The meeting comes a day after the Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan. The attendees of the meeting may also discuss the issue of recognising the interim government.

Last week, Pakistan spy agency chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said it will continue to communicate with the Taliban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah mahmood qureshi taliban pakistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Where are Massoud, Amrullah Saleh? NRF says it will declare parallel govt

German artists call for support of Afghan colleagues

BRICS Countries adopt counter-terrorism action plan ahead of summit

‘End of anarchy’: Why is China warming up to the Taliban? What experts say
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP