Pakistan wants Taliban-led Afghanistan to be invited to future regional gatherin

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi on Wednesday proposed the idea of inviting Taliban leaders in future regional meetings during a virtual gathering of foreign ministers of nations which are neighbours of Afghanistan, news agency Reuters reported.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all of whom are neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

“I also suggest that we may give consideration to the idea of inviting Afghanistan in future. Participation of Afghanistan will augment this forum's effectiveness in pursuing our shared objectives for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Qureshi also told his counterparts present in the meeting that it is important to take steps to prevent an economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

The meeting on developments in Afghanistan was held at Pakistan’s invitation. It built on discussions held during a meeting on September 5 when discussions were held at the special representatives and envoys level.

The meeting comes a day after the Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan. The attendees of the meeting may also discuss the issue of recognising the interim government.

Last week, Pakistan spy agency chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed visited Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said it will continue to communicate with the Taliban.